Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $1,750.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

