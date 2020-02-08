CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Down 16% This Week

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $586,819.00 and approximately $11,078.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00710540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00124906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00121281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002391 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.