Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Tops $775,707.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003209 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $775,707.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024677 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00300068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,587,119 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,903 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

