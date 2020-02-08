Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $815,097.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003456 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $815,097.00 and $792.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026230 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00260576 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,583,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,222 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

