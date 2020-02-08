Cryptonex Price Tops $2.19 on Major Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $121.80 million and $2.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00021672 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

