Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0278 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 4% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $2,147.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.14 or 0.05902501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00129752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

