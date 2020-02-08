CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $29,089.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $29,089.00 and $1.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 284,530,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,947,961 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

