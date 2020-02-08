CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,141 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.87 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

