Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Cummins by 34.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

