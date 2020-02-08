Curecoin (CURE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $889,597.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $889,597.00 and $3,279.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00776613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007598 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,419,798 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

