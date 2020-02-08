Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Curo Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

