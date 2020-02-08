Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of CURO opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

