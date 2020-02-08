Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

