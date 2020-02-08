D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of D. R. Horton worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

