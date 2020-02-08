DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. DAEX has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1.96 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded 88.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.39 or 0.05889723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00129620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003157 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

