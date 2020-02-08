Dai Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, AirSwap, Gatecoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.