Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,161,359 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,857 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 346,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

