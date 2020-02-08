Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,649,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

