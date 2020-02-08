Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 528,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

