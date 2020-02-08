Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

