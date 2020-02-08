Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 289,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

