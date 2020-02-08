Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

