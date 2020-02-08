Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $45.71 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,311 shares of company stock worth $1,918,322. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

