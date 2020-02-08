Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,452 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

