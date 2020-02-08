Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

