Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

