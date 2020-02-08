Dalecoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Dalecoin has a total market capitalization of $4,091.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dalecoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,558 tokens. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dalecoin

Dalecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dalecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

