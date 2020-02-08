DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0236

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.94 million and $111,842.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002196 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,433.75 or 0.95742578 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 120.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

