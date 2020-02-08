DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io and SWFT. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $8,883.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT and txbit.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.