Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Darden Restaurants worth $55,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. 1,555,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

