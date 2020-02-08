Dash Price Tops $128.26 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $128.26 or 0.01300475 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, B2BX, LBank and Bittylicious. Dash has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022626 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,316,141 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Liqui, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Coinroom, C-Patex, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit, C-CEX, Negocie Coins, Exmo, COSS, WEX, Graviex, HBUS, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Kuna, Bitinka, Tidex, WazirX, CoinEx, LBank, Kraken, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Liquid, Mercatox, Iquant, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Bithumb, Crex24, Binance, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Kucoin, ABCC, CEX.IO, B2BX, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Koineks, BX Thailand, Indodax, Bittrex, ACX, LocalTrade, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Tux Exchange, Huobi, BitBay, Coinhub, Bitsane, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, Exrates and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

