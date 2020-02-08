Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $374,521.00 and $106,077.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Exmo and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

