DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts predict that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

