DECENT 1-Day Volume Tops $3,998.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and ChaoEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $3,998.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

