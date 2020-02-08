Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Achieves $101,172.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $101,172.00 and approximately $28,194.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

