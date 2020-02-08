DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4,907.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,846,191 coins and its circulating supply is 26,125,501 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

