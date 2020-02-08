DEEX Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $5,914.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

