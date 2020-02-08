Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Delek US worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 409,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Delek US stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

