Delphy One Day Volume Tops $5,049.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $5,049.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.