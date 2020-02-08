Denarius Market Capitalization Hits $547,070.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $547,070.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,152,620 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.