Dent Trading Up 40.5% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Dent has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and $2.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, Liquid, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, FCoin, WazirX, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Binance, IDEX, OKEx and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

