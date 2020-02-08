DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

