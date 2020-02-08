DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given DermTech an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,518. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

