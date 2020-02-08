Desire (DSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,713.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Desire has a market cap of $17,197.00 and $6,713.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

