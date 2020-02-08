DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $738,796.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

