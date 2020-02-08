DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of DexCom worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 298,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

DexCom stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $247.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

