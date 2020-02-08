Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period.

NOBL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 787,384 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.