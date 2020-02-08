Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.20. 25,665,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,537,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $230.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.26.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

