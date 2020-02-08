Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,072 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,612 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.12.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

