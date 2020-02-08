Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.20. 4,169,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,067. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

